crime

Man robs Tokyo convenience store at knifepoint

TOKYO

A man robbed a convenience store at knifepoint in Tokyo on Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at a FamilyMart store at around 3 a.m. in Adachi Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said the man entered the store, picked up a shopping basket and proceeded to put items in it as if he were shopping.

When he reached the counter, the man pulled out a knife and threatened the cashier. He told him not to make a noise or he would kill him. He then demanded money from the cash register.

The cashier handed over 30,000 yen and the man left the store. There were no other customers in the store at the time and the employee was not injured.

The man is described as being in his late 50s or early 60s, about 170 cms tall, of medium build and was wearing a white raincoat over a black shirt. He also wore a face mask.

Hope he really counts all those camera inside combini and on the street.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

