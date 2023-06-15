Man robs Tokyo supermarket of ¥200,000

A man robbed a supermarket in Tokyo of 200,000 yen on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at the supermarket in Edogawa Ward at around 10:40 p.m., Kyodo News reported. Police said the employee at the counter told them a man came into the store and pointed what looked like a gun at him and demanded money. Police said the employee told them he wasn’t sure if it was a real gun or a model, but handed over 200,000 yen.

No one in the store was injured. The robber was wearing black pants, a gray top, cap and a face mask.

