Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man robs Yokohama post office of ¥1 mil

3 Comments
YOKOHAMA

A man robbed a post office in Yokohama of one million yen on Monday, police said. Nobody was hurt in the incident that occurred at a post office in Tsuzuki Ward just after 9 a.m.

According to police, the post office had just opened when a man entered, brandishing what appeared to be a handgun, Fuji TV reported. He ordered the employee at the counter to hand over money from the machine beside him. The man put the money in a bag and fled the store. He was seen riding away on a white motorbike.

The suspect is described as being of average height and medium build, and was wearing black.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

With that description, I’m sure he’ll be caught in no time.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

With that description, it could have been me!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wait - was he, or wasn't he, wearing a surgical mask? That could be the clincher to pinpoint this ne'erdowell.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Anime & Manga

Capcom Store Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 52, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #61: Store Label Typo Strikes Back

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Pick of the Best Personal Planners For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo

Happy New Year From GaijinPot

GaijinPot Blog