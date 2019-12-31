Man robs Yokohama post office of ¥1 mil

A man robbed a post office in Yokohama of one million yen on Monday, police said. Nobody was hurt in the incident that occurred at a post office in Tsuzuki Ward just after 9 a.m.

According to police, the post office had just opened when a man entered, brandishing what appeared to be a handgun, Fuji TV reported. He ordered the employee at the counter to hand over money from the machine beside him. The man put the money in a bag and fled the store. He was seen riding away on a white motorbike.

The suspect is described as being of average height and medium build, and was wearing black.

