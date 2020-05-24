Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man roughed up, robbed by gang of youths in Osaka

1 Comment
OSAKA

A 51-year-old man riding his bicycle home was assaulted and robbed by a gang of youths in Osaka early Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:40 a.m. in Nishi Ward. Police said the man told them he was riding home from a bar when he was accosted by a gang of five or six youths who stopped him, Sankei Shimbun reported. They asked him if he had any money, then roughed him up and stole a bag from the bicycle basket. The man said there was about 10,000 yen in the bag.

Police said the man suffered minor injuries to his face and head.

The victim was on his way home from a bar which had resumed late-night trading after the state of emergency declared due to the coronavirus was lifted for Osaka on May 23. Prior to the declaration, bars had been asked to close at 8 p.m.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
this is rare, I hope the authorities arrest these kids.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

