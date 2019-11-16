Man runs toward car on street and smashes windshield

Police in Toyoake, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of property damage after he ran toward a car driving along a street, jumped on the hood and smashed the front windshield.

Accordion to police, the incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday. A 51-year-old woman, who lives in Nagoya, was driving along a street when Takashi Kizaki ran out onto the street in front of her, Fuji TV reported. As she stopped, Kizaki jumped onto the hood and started pounding her windshield with his fists, one of which clench a small rock. The car’s dash cam recorded the incident. The woman was not hurt.

Police said that several minutes earlier, Kizaki had ran out in front of another car being driven by a 46-year-old woman. He kicked the license plate and ran away.

On Thursday night, Kizaki, accompanied by his parents ― who had seen news of the incidents on TV ― turned himself at a nearby koban (police box). Police said he admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was irritated and wanted to let off steam.

© Japan Today