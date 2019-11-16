Man runs toward car on street and smashes windshield

Police in Toyoake, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of property damage after he ran toward a car driving along a street, jumped on the hood and smashed the front windshield.
Accordion to police, the incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday. A 51-year-old woman, who lives in Nagoya, was driving along a street when Takashi Kizaki ran out onto the street in front of her, Fuji TV reported. As she stopped, Kizaki jumped onto the hood and started pounding her windshield with his fists, one of which clench a small rock. The car’s dash cam recorded the incident. The woman was not hurt.
Police said that several minutes earlier, Kizaki had ran out in front of another car being driven by a 46-year-old woman. He kicked the license plate and ran away.
On Thursday night, Kizaki, accompanied by his parents ― who had seen news of the incidents on TV ― turned himself at a nearby koban (police box). Police said he admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was irritated and wanted to let off steam.© Japan Today
4 Comments
Vince Black
Irritated and wanted to let off steam. its terrifying to think about all the likeminded nutcases in Japan that are just wandering around waiting for a moment like this.
His parents also need to shoulder some the blame. They should've got him help
fuzzylogic
Where I used to live there was this "nutcase" who would come outside every time I came out side, Once he was posting ultra-nationalist posters on telephone poles in the area. Turns out his grand pappy was a ww2 pilot and he hated the "states" The guy looked ate up from alcohol, and partner looked like the hag in beetle juice.... Luckily nobody followed his agenda.
nandakandamanda
Another reason to invest in a dash cam drive-recorder.
A couple of nights ago they showed two examples of similar anti-social behaviour. One guy cycles in and out of the traffic, causing drivers in the opposite lane to slam on their brakes as his front wheel comes out at an angle. He is well-known in the area and says he enjoys the reactions. Another guy walks along the sidewalk towards the traffic and then suddenly sticks out his left foot, causing cars to swerve into the opposite lane. They showed footage of both.
3RENSHO
Unemployed and irritated; perhaps his Playstation was broken? The victim's drive recorder images were exceptionally clear -- I could see the rock that Kizaki clenched in his hand...
Disillusioned
That's what he says. The truth is, he's just another nutcase!