Man says ‘Sorry, I’m hungry,’ before robbing Gunma convenience store

A man robbed a convenience store in Isesaki City, Gunma Prefecture, on Thursday morning, telling the female employee, “Sorry, I’m hungry,” before fleeing with several grocery items.

According to police, the incident occurred at a 7-Eleven store just before 3 a.m., local media reported.

Police said the man entered the store and wandered around for a few minutes. He then told the employee there was mold on some bread and led her to the bread and pastry corner. He pulled out a knife, and apologized, saying he was hungry. The man told the employee to fill a plastic bag with bread and other grocery items, after which he left the store, got into a car and drove away.

The employee, who was not injured, immediately called 110.

Police said they are examining store surveillance camera footage to try and identify the man as well as street camera footage to identify the car

