Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man says ‘Sorry, I’m hungry,’ before robbing Gunma convenience store

2 Comments
GUNMA

A man robbed a convenience store in Isesaki City, Gunma Prefecture, on Thursday morning, telling the female employee, “Sorry, I’m hungry,” before fleeing with several grocery items.

According to police, the incident occurred at a 7-Eleven store just before 3 a.m., local media reported.

Police said the man entered the store and wandered around for a few minutes. He then told the employee there was mold on some bread and led her to the bread and pastry corner. He pulled out a knife, and apologized, saying he was hungry. The man told the employee to fill a plastic bag with bread and other grocery items, after which he left the store, got into a car and drove away.

The employee, who was not injured, immediately called 110.

Police said they are examining store surveillance camera footage to try and identify the man as well as street camera footage to identify the car

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Man says ‘Sorry, I’m hungry,’ before robbing Gunma convenience store

Les Misérables?

Japan deserves a revolution to throw out the LDP kleptocracy but I don't think one is coming anytime soon.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Was there nowhere he could go to get community assistance for food donations? There are such places in major cities in Australia.

At least he was not after money, just food for survival it seems. And he apologized about it so he has some form of moral code.

An individual fallen on hard times. I hope they dont go too hard on him when found, and let him know where to get assistance in future if he is out of food and money to buy some.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Color Trends This Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Okuizumo: Timeless Beauty Forged in the Heart of Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 25 – 31, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Sakura Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

Daisho-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

JR Nishi Oyama Station

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cherry Blossom Viewing: The Most Beautiful Spots for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The Legacy of Akira Toriyama: Dragon Ball and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Best 10 Things To Do In Kyoto

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bitchu Matsuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Blog