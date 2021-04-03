Man says he attacked police officer, hoping he would be shot dead

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of assault and interfering with police in the performance of their duty after he slashed an officer with a knife.

According to police, the incident occurred outside a convenience store in Toshima Ward at around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Earlier, police had received a call from a store employee, saying there was an injured man outside the store.

When police arrived, the man slashed a 30-year-old officer in the face with a knife before he was subdued.

Police said the man told them he wanted to commit suicide and was hoping a police officer would shoot him dead.

