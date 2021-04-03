Man says he attacked police officer, hoping he would be shot dead

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of assault and interfering with police in the performance of their duty after he slashed an officer with a knife.
According to police, the incident occurred outside a convenience store in Toshima Ward at around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Earlier, police had received a call from a store employee, saying there was an injured man outside the store.
When police arrived, the man slashed a 30-year-old officer in the face with a knife before he was subdued.
Police said the man told them he wanted to commit suicide and was hoping a police officer would shoot him dead.© Japan Today
PTownsend
A sad story. But it's another example showing that Japan is not a trigger-happy country, that Japan's police (and individuals) can deal with a serious confrontation without resorting to pulling out a gun to kill their attacker. I feel safe in Japan thanks in large part to its sensible gun laws.