Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man says he attacked police officer, hoping he would be shot dead

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of assault and interfering with police in the performance of their duty after he slashed an officer with a knife.

According to police, the incident occurred outside a convenience store in Toshima Ward at around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Earlier, police had received a call from a store employee, saying there was an injured man outside the store.

When police arrived, the man slashed a 30-year-old officer in the face with a knife before he was subdued. 

Police said the man told them he wanted to commit suicide and was hoping a police officer would shoot him dead.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

A sad story. But it's another example showing that Japan is not a trigger-happy country, that Japan's police (and individuals) can deal with a serious confrontation without resorting to pulling out a gun to kill their attacker. I feel safe in Japan thanks in large part to its sensible gun laws.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog