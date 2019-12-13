Police in Tokyo have arrested a 33-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of violating the anti-stalking law after he followed a 10-year-old elementary school girl on at least two occasions, filming her from behind with his smartphone.
According to police, Kazuyuki Tani has admitted to following the girl for several hundred meters at around 3:30 p.m. on Dec 3 and Dec 9 as she walked home from school in Edogawa Ward. He was quoted as saying he thought the girl was cute, Fuji TV reported.
The girl told her mother about a man following her and her mother called 110. Tani was arrested on Dec 9.© Japan Today
Disillusioned
What a ceep! I've always said there is an unhealthy sexual fascination with young girls (children) among Japanese men. Perhaps it has something to do with those sick and twisted child porn manga comics that depict children being raped and sexually abused. I have no doubt the cops would find a collection of them in this loon's house, but they are not illegal, are they? There are art and show freedom of expression, right? (roll eyes)
Gaijinjland
Well that’s creepy but not surprising in this country. At least the girl is safe.
savethegaijin
Another reason I'm iffy about letting my daughter walk around our neighborhood alone.
sensei258
This guy would look cute with my foot in his...
Ex_Res
Man says he followed 10-year-old girl because she was cute.
Very unhealthy behaviour.
Kobe White Bar Owner
I once questioned a group of drunk j men’s about the fascination with very young girls they looked at each other an laughingly agreed that they are all lolicons, sickening.