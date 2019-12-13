Man says he followed 10-year-old girl because she was cute.

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 33-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of violating the anti-stalking law after he followed a 10-year-old elementary school girl on at least two occasions, filming her from behind with his smartphone.

According to police, Kazuyuki Tani has admitted to following the girl for several hundred meters at around 3:30 p.m. on Dec 3 and Dec 9 as she walked home from school in Edogawa Ward. He was quoted as saying he thought the girl was cute, Fuji TV reported.

The girl told her mother about a man following her and her mother called 110. Tani was arrested on Dec 9.

