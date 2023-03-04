Man says he kept parents' bodies in house for 10 years so he could collect their pensions

Police in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of fraud and failing to report the deaths of his parents whose bodies he kept in their rented house for 10 years so he could continue collecting their pensions.
According to police, Naoki Sera said his father Oichi died of natural causes in 2013 and his mother Masako also died of natural causes the following year, Kyodo News reported. He told neighbors that his parents had gone to live with his younger brother, though he is an only child.
Police quoted Sera as saying he didn’t report the deaths because he was unemployed and needed his parents’ pension money to pay for living expenses.
Police said Sera kept his parents’ bodies on top of each other, wrapped in paper and blankets, and stored them in their bedroom.
The skeletal remains were found on Feb 28 after the ward office contacted police to report that the elderly couple had not been heard from in a long time. Police went to the house and questioned Sera who admitted to keeping the bodies at home.© Japan Today
LoveJapan
This is not uncommon in Japan, and there are probably many other elderly people in Japan who are no longer alive but are still in the records. In 20120 this number was estimated to be 23,0000. Some researchers suggest this could be the reason why Japan is said to be the longest lived when in fact, they are not.
falseflagsteve
What a terribly queer affair, was he so impoverished to have to resort to this ghastly act?
LoveJapan
Search Google or ask chatGPT: 'why do Japanese keep their dead parents?"
LoveJapan
According to a report by Japan’s National Police Agency, there were 14,461 cases of specialized fraud in 2021, which is a 6.7% increase from 20201. Specialized fraud includes pension fraud, where people pretend to be relatives or officials of deceased pensioners and collect their money. This type of fraud is often targeted at elderly people who are vulnerable or isolated.
One reason why pension fraud may be common in Japan is that many people are facing financial difficulties due to the aging population and low birth rate. The public pension system is not enough to cover the living expenses of many retirees2. Therefore, some people may resort to illegal means to supplement their income.
Another reason why pension fraud may be common in Japan is that some people have emotional problems or mental illnesses that prevent them from accepting their parents’ deaths. They may keep their bodies at home as a way of coping with their grief or loneliness.