Man says he kept parents' bodies in house for 10 years so he could collect their pensions

Police in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of fraud and failing to report the deaths of his parents whose bodies he kept in their rented house for 10 years so he could continue collecting their pensions.

According to police, Naoki Sera said his father Oichi died of natural causes in 2013 and his mother Masako also died of natural causes the following year, Kyodo News reported. He told neighbors that his parents had gone to live with his younger brother, though he is an only child.

Police quoted Sera as saying he didn’t report the deaths because he was unemployed and needed his parents’ pension money to pay for living expenses.

Police said Sera kept his parents’ bodies on top of each other, wrapped in paper and blankets, and stored them in their bedroom.

The skeletal remains were found on Feb 28 after the ward office contacted police to report that the elderly couple had not been heard from in a long time. Police went to the house and questioned Sera who admitted to keeping the bodies at home.

