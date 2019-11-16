Man says he stole 159 bicycle seats after someone took his

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of stealing bicycle seats.

The suspect, Akio Hatori, was quoted by police as saying he started stealing bicycle seats from parked bicycles in Ota Ward in retaliation for the theft of his bicycle seat in the summer of 2018, Fuji TV reported. Police said Thursday they found 159 bicycle seats at Hatori’s house.

He was identified from street surveillance camera footage after he stole a bicycle seat on Aug 29.

