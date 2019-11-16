Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man says he stole 159 bicycle seats after someone took his

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of stealing bicycle seats.

The suspect, Akio Hatori, was quoted by police as saying he started stealing bicycle seats from parked bicycles in Ota Ward in retaliation for the theft of his bicycle seat in the summer of 2018, Fuji TV reported. Police said Thursday they found 159 bicycle seats at Hatori’s house.

He was identified from street surveillance camera footage after he stole a bicycle seat on Aug 29.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets now for NBA JAPAN GAMES 2019

October 8 and 10 at Saitama Super Arena

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Careers

Returning to Family Roots: Rumiko Obata on Leading Her Family Sake Brewery

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Places to Experience the Best of Autumn in Japan in 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Fashion

Office Fashion: 4 Tips For “Wearing It Right” At A Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Naoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Halloween in Japan: What’s Different?

GaijinPot Blog

Types of Students You’ll See at English Speech Contests in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Theme Parks

Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Travel