crime

Man says he tried to steal gun from police officer in koban so he could kill himself

2 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Matsubara, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old unemployed man after he entered a koban (police box) and tried to steal a police officer’s gun.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:10 p.m. at the koban in front of Kawachi-Matsubara Station, Kyodo News reported. Police said the man came into the koban, brandishing a hand saw and and tried to steal the officer’s gun.

The 45-year-old officer on duty managed to talk the man into dropping the saw and no one was injured. The man was later quoted as saying he wanted the gun so he could commit suicide.

2 Comments
Jumping on the train tracks is scary

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

ian...

Jumping on the train tracks is scary.

Also messy and disturbing for others. Much better to use charcoal briquettes in the bathroom, or better still, CHOOSE LIFE!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

