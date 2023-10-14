Man says he tried to steal woman’s bag so he could get money to stay in internet cafe for night

Police in Kitakyushu have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of attempted robbery after he was caught trying to steal a woman’s shoulder bag in a mall.

Local media reported that the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. Friday. The man sat down at a table beside the 28-year-old woman who was chatting with a friend. Her shoulder bag was hanging over the back of her chair. As he reached for her bag, the woman and her friend spotted him and held onto him while security was called.

Police said the man, of no fixed address or occupation, told them he was homeless and that he was hoping to get some money so he could spend the night in an internet cafe.

