Man scammed out of ¥60 million in cash and ¥12 million worth of gold bars

A man in his 40s who lives in Kakegawa, Shizuoka Prefecture, was conned out of ¥60 million in cash and ¥12 million worth of gold bars after being encouraged to invest by someone he met on social media.

According to police, between November and December, the man was persuaded to invest by a man he met on social media, who told him he had won the right to purchase high-dividend stocks, NTV reported. He was asked to transfer 60 million yen in cash to a specified account, which he did.

The man was also tricked out of 500 grams of gold bars (worth approximately 12 million yen at current prices) by someone claiming to be a securities company employee near JR Hamamatsu Station.

When the man was unable to withdraw his profits, he investigated the securities firm and discovered that it was a fictitious company.

Police received a report of the crime on Wednesday and are warning people to be careful.

"If you see an investment proposal from someone you don't know on social media, it could be a scam,” a police spokesperson warned.

