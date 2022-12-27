Man sent to prosecutors over murder of 3 family members

Police sent a 40-year-old man to prosecutors on a murder charge Tuesday after three people were found dead with blunt trauma injuries in Saitama Prefecture.

Jun Saito is suspected of killing William Bishop Jr, a 69-year-old U.S. national, by hitting him with a blunt object, on the premises of his residence in Hanno at around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Bishop, his 68-year-old wife Izumi Morita, and their 32-year-old daughter were found dead outside the residence with multiple wounds on Sunday.

A security camera on the property has captured a man hitting one of the victims, according to investigative sources.

The police said on Monday that Saito was refusing to speak to investigators. They have confiscated an axe among other items from his home.

Saito, who lives near the scene, was previously arrested on suspicion of damaging a vehicle at the residence in 2021 but was not prosecuted.

The police received several emergency calls at around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday morning reporting that a man had been beaten, with officers finding the three upon reaching the scene at about 7:30 a.m.

There was also a fire on the property that was put out after around an hour and a half. As kerosene was later detected at the scene, the police suspect Saito intentionally started the fire.

Police officers initially visited Saito's home shortly after the incident took place, but received no response. Because there were no further reported sightings of Saito, the police believe he immediately went home after the incident and pretended not to be inside when officers called.

Saito also resisted investigators' attempts to open the door to his home on Sunday night after they had obtained an arrest warrant on suspicion of attempted murder.

The killing has shocked neighbors, with one 73-year-old man saying it was "unbelievable" that Saito was accused of doing such a thing.

Another man in his 30s said Saito had almost no connections in the neighborhood, and could not think how he and the three victims were linked.

Saito's 71-year-old father, who has not had contact with him for around 20 years since splitting with his mother, and who lives in Nagano Prefecture, said he "cannot process" what happened, and that it is "like a nightmare."

In a statement issued via Saitama prefectural police, the bereaved family of the deceased described their "enormous shock" at the incident.

