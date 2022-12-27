Man sent to prosecutors over murder of 3 family members

Police sent a 40-year-old man to prosecutors on a murder charge Tuesday after three people were found dead with blunt trauma injuries in Saitama Prefecture.
Jun Saito is suspected of killing William Bishop Jr, a 69-year-old U.S. national, by hitting him with a blunt object, on the premises of his residence in Hanno at around 7 a.m. Sunday.
Bishop, his 68-year-old wife Izumi Morita, and their 32-year-old daughter were found dead outside the residence with multiple wounds on Sunday.
A security camera on the property has captured a man hitting one of the victims, according to investigative sources.
The police said on Monday that Saito was refusing to speak to investigators. They have confiscated an axe among other items from his home.
Saito, who lives near the scene, was previously arrested on suspicion of damaging a vehicle at the residence in 2021 but was not prosecuted.
The police received several emergency calls at around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday morning reporting that a man had been beaten, with officers finding the three upon reaching the scene at about 7:30 a.m.
There was also a fire on the property that was put out after around an hour and a half. As kerosene was later detected at the scene, the police suspect Saito intentionally started the fire.
Police officers initially visited Saito's home shortly after the incident took place, but received no response. Because there were no further reported sightings of Saito, the police believe he immediately went home after the incident and pretended not to be inside when officers called.
Saito also resisted investigators' attempts to open the door to his home on Sunday night after they had obtained an arrest warrant on suspicion of attempted murder.
The killing has shocked neighbors, with one 73-year-old man saying it was "unbelievable" that Saito was accused of doing such a thing.
Another man in his 30s said Saito had almost no connections in the neighborhood, and could not think how he and the three victims were linked.
Saito's 71-year-old father, who has not had contact with him for around 20 years since splitting with his mother, and who lives in Nagano Prefecture, said he "cannot process" what happened, and that it is "like a nightmare."
In a statement issued via Saitama prefectural police, the bereaved family of the deceased described their "enormous shock" at the incident.© KYODO
4 Comments
Login to comment
Jim
The prosecutors who failed to charge him for the previous property damages are to blame for this gruesome murders! Police had caught him red handed throwing stones at the car but prosecutors dropped the charges saying insufficient evidence. Then on two other instances there was security camera footage showing the accused damaging the car and again prosecutors dropped charges saying lack of evidence! Now being caught red handed by the police stakeout and security camera footages aren’t enough for prosecutors in Japan to charge evil people. These prosecutors who refused to charge him should be sued and should face criminal charges themselves for their failure in this. Three lives lost because of the incompetence of the prosecutors!
Full background stories are available on other sites such as The Asahi Shinbum, The Mainichi, Japan Times.
MarkX
Jim, while I agree with you that the prosecutors were lax, even if they charged this guy for vandalizing the car, it would just be a slap on the wrist a small fine or something like that. He would have never been jailed for it. I also read on another site that the family decided not to press charges after one incident. Maybe they thought if they went easy on the guy he'd cool down. Obviously he was severely troubled, had a grudge against these people and nothing was going to stop him. Very sad story, especially to occur on Christmas day!
Mr Kipling
If somebody damaged my car for the second time, there would most certainly be a serious incident.
Meiyouwenti
I’m curious how the murdered Texan ended up living in Saitama. RIP.