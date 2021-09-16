Man sent to prosecutors for posting abusive comments online about mother of late ‘Terrace House’ star

A man in his 40s has been sent to prosecutors for posting malicious messages about the mother of Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old professional wrestler and cast member of the reality TV show "Terrace House," who was found dead at her apartment in Tokyo in May 2020 after becoming the target of a barrage of abusive messages on social media.

Since her daughter’s death, Kyoko Kimura has spoken out against cyberbullying and she, too, has been on the receiving end of abusive messages posted on social network sites. On Sept 14, police sent papers to prosecutors on a Tokyo man for posting hateful comments about Kyoko.

Two men have already been punished over their cyberbullying of Hana Kimura. One of them, a man in his 30s from Fukui Prefecture, posted four messages on Twitter such as "Die" and "You're disgusting" in the month before her suicide. Another man in his 20s, from Osaka Prefecture, was also referred to prosecutors for posting eight malicious messages to Kimura. He said he "couldn't forgive Kimura's attitude on the program." Both men were fined 9,000 yen.

© Japan Today/KYODO