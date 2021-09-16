Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man sent to prosecutors for posting abusive comments online about mother of late ‘Terrace House’ star

9 Comments
TOKYO

A man in his 40s has been sent to prosecutors for posting malicious messages about the mother of Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old professional wrestler and cast member of the reality TV show "Terrace House," who was found dead at her apartment in Tokyo in May 2020 after becoming the target of a barrage of abusive messages on social media.

Since her daughter’s death, Kyoko Kimura has spoken out against cyberbullying and she, too, has been on the receiving end of abusive messages posted on social network sites. On Sept 14, police sent papers to prosecutors on a Tokyo man for posting hateful comments about Kyoko.

Two men have already been punished over their cyberbullying of Hana Kimura. One of them, a man in his 30s from Fukui Prefecture, posted four messages on Twitter such as "Die" and "You're disgusting" in the month before her suicide. Another man in his 20s, from Osaka Prefecture, was also referred to prosecutors for posting eight malicious messages to Kimura. He said he "couldn't forgive Kimura's attitude on the program." Both men were fined 9,000 yen.

Punishing speech that doesn’t result in harmful acts. Yikes.

There should be an online Moderator company that you can pay and have all your media comments go through them first before you receive them.

People can make extra cash doing the moderating…no what I mean?

@ShinkansenCaboose

There's no money to be made, online moderators do it for free.

A man in his 40s has been sent to prosecutors for posting malicious messages about the mother of Hana Kimura

I have no sympathy for the guy, but criminalizing offensive speech is a horrible idea. Just imagine the same logic applied on this board to all of our notorious Trump haters? The prosecutor would have a busy day.

@Vteth: Did not know that. Thought they were all paid. Now I know why…

Punishing speech that doesn’t result in harmful acts. 

Its not “speech” when all you are doing is hurling vile personal abuse directed at one person, which in fact DOES result in harm to that person (her own daughter was literally driven to suicide by the exact same thing for Christ’s sake).

Its particularly a problem when the person on the receiving end is not a public figure as in this case. You could make a more convincing argument that personal insults against a politician or other public figure should be a form of protected speech since they are often a way for the person making them to express their viewpoint. There is no similar reason to protect “speech” that amounts to nothing more than harassment of a grieving mother just because that harassment took the form of words spewing out of some idiot’s stupid keyboard.

9000 yen?? What a joke.

Freedom of speech doesn’t include hate speech, bullying and telling people to die.

People should be held accountable online to the same degree as they are in the physical world. Make examples of these people by giving a hefty punishment. Only the weakest people do cyber bullying, so they will quickly fall in line,

What a loser, honestly what is wrong with these people. At the same time though I'm not sure I agree with people being prosecuted for online name calling.

9000YEN Kyu-sen-en????? Someone died, bro!

Social media postings are getting out of hand! People post garbage and call it freedom of speech! There is no sense of dignity and consideration as far as social media is concerned!

Nibek32

9000 yen?? What a joke.

Freedom of speech doesn’t include hate speech, bullying and telling people to die.

What is "hate speech" and "bullying" is completely subjective. We should not have an Orwellian Ministry of Truth to decide that.

Personal death threats are of course unacceptable, online or offline.

