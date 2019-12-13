Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man sentenced to 28 years over 2006 random killing of woman

YOKOHAMA

A Japanese court sentenced a 39-year-old man to 28 years in prison on Friday for randomly killing a woman in 2006 in a tunnel in Kawasaki, near Tokyo.

According to the Yokohama District Court ruling, Hirokazu Suzuki killed Yuri Kuronuma, 27, who was on her way home, by stabbing her with a knife in her stomach and chest on Sept 23, 2006.

Presiding Judge Taro Kageyama said in handing down the ruling that Suzuki "extremely made light of human life and committed an unjustifiable murder that deserves strong condemnation."

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Suzuki, while defense lawyers called for leniency, arguing that he has a personality disorder.

The judge said Suzuki has begun to realize the gravity of his crime, and a life sentence is not justified.

The accused was convicted of attempting to kill a 40-year-old woman by stabbing her in the back in Kawasaki in April 2007 and was serving a 10-year jail term when he hinted at his involvement in Kuronuma's murder in a postcard he sent to police in January 2016.

He was subsequently arrested in October 2017 for the murder of Kuronuma and was indicted five months later, following a psychiatric examination.

"The ruling is not what we hoped for. We think the accused cannot be expected to rehabilitate given his behavior and testimonies in court," Kuronuma's parents said in a statement.

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Suzuki, while defense lawyers called for leniency, arguing that he has a personality disorder.

I would say that anyone who randomly murders someone has a "disorder" but they have to defend him somehow!

By not giving him a life sentence, he will have a chance for parole much sooner than he should!

