Man sentenced to 30 years for arson attack in 2024 that killed 3 people

The Nagoya District Court has sentenced a 64-year-old man to 30 years in prison for killing three residents in an arson attack at an apartment complex in Yatomi City, Aichi Prefecture, in 2024.

According to the ruling, the defendant, Shinobu Sato, set fire to clothing piled up in the hallway of the two-story wooden apartment building at around 8 a.m. on Jan 3, 2024, resulting in the deaths of three residents, NTV reported.

The three people who perished in the fire were Kazuo Goto, 66, Yonezo Kubo, 68, and Yumi Minami, 57. All three died of carbon monoxide poisoning before they could get out of the building. A 48-year-old man, who suffered burns to his throat, and a 63-year-old man managed to flee the inferno which destroyed the building.

Kubo and Minami lived together in an apartment on the first floor, and Goto lived on the second floor. Police said Sato started the blaze by setting fire to a pile of clothes outside Kubo's apartment

Sato was not a resident of the apartment building and lived with his family about one kilometer away. Sato admitted knowing Kubo and Minami and that there had been some trouble between them.

Sato worked as a security guard at a road construction site. He was identified after street surveillance camera footage showed him lurking outside the building just before the fire started.

At the sentencing hearing held on Monday, Presiding Judge Yoichi Omura said the defendant possessed the intent to kill and full criminal responsibility, noting the gravity of the outcome — specifically, the loss of three lives. While conceding that an intellectual disability played a role in the formation of his motive, the judge sentenced Sato to 30 years in prison.

© Japan Today