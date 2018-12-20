Man sentenced to 4 years for abducting nurse who was later found dead

A court sentenced a 28-year-old man to four years in prison on Thursday for abducting and confining a nurse who was later found dead in central Japan.
The Hamamatsu branch of the Shizuoka District Court ruled that Motoki Ito, in conspiracy with two other men he became acquainted with online, abducted Mayuko Uchiyama, 29, at a parking lot outside a fitness gym in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on May 26 and kept her confined until early morning the next day.
Uchiyama's body was found buried in a mountainous area in the Shizuoka city of Fujieda on June 9. Neither Ito nor Mitsuru Suzuki, one of the two accomplices, was acquainted with the victim.
The third man, a 39-year-old from Niigata Prefecture who committed suicide in June, is suspected of being the main culprit but his death made it difficult to shed light on the motive for the attack on the nurse and other details of the case.
"It was an indiscriminate crime targeting a woman who had no association with the defendant, and it created great anxiety in society," said Presiding Judge Naoyuki Yamada in handing down the ruling.
"The physical and psychological pain the victim suffered was extremely serious. The defendant played a crucial role of driving the car, and there is no room for leniency in his motive to gain money," Yamada said.
Ito became acquainted with Suzuki, 43, from Nagoya and the third man through an internet message board, which included a post for "profitable" work, and they met in person for the first time on the day of the attack.
The accused forced his way into Uchiyama's car and mainly drove the vehicle, according to the ruling.
Ito said during his trial that the third man was making phone calls, saying he needed to talk to his "client," indicating there may have been others involved in the case. He also told the court he thought the abduction was aimed at taking money from Uchiyama.
Prosecutors had sought a seven-year jail term for Ito, but the court judged it was too heavy when compared with punishments for similar cases and gave Ito a shorter term, saying he "willingly confessed to the crime and has shown remorse."
Ito was arrested on June 8 on suspicion of illegally confining Uchiyama while he was being questioned by Tokyo police over a separate case. Suzuki, who was arrested on June 11 over the case, is on trial on charges including the disposal of Uchiyama's body.
Ito and Suzuki had been served arrest warrants for murder as well, but the charge was later dropped.© KYODO
sensei258
that's it, blame the murder on the guy who killed himself and kill two birds with one stone
jcapan
Life is cheap. And did they rape the poor woman or not? That's a lot of effort on the part of 3 subhuman pieces of filth just to rob a 29 year old nurse--like she was wealthy?
sensei258
The remaining two guys should also be convicted of murder. They are obviously guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, which in the states anyway carries with it the same penalty.
For the layman, to be guilty of conspiracy, you must have helped plan, then have taken an active step toward that goal.
Maria
Four years for killing someone.
Life really is worth very little in the eyes of the law, isn't it.
Belrick
They should definitely be charged with murder, or at the very least, aiding and abetting. 4 years for her life? Could Japanese justice be anymore of a joke?
Cricky
The "justice"? System suprised us again! Perhaps the perpetrators went to the right university or were distantly related to a celebrity. The judge or prosecution also share a thing for nurses? Who knows how the things happen. If your forced to confess to theft, confess to rape and murder too, less jail time.
Aly Rustom
Awwwwww. he "willingly confessed to the crime and has shown remorse."
What a ridiculous and soppy Judge.
zones2surf
Kidnapping / abducting a person and confining them should carry at least a 10 year minimum prison sentence, on its own. And that is aside from any other crimes, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, sexual assault, etc.
Disillusioned
No room for leniency? He played an equal roll in the abduction, confinement and murder of a young woman and received a four year jail term? You have to be pooping me!