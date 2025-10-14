Man sentenced to death for murder of two police officers, two women in Nagano

The Nagano District Court on Tuesday sentenced a 34-year-old man to death for killing two police officers and two women in 2023.

Masanori Aoki was indicted last November on four counts of murder. He was deemed mentally fit to stand trial after undergoing psychiatric tests for three months, TV Asahi reported.

Aoki surrendered to police after holing up for about 12 hours following the attacks on May 25, 2023. He first stabbed two local women and returned to his home nearby before going out again with a hunting gun.

He fired at the driver's side of a police car that arrived following a report about a stabbing, resulting in the deaths of two policemen -- Yoshiki Tamai, 46, and Takuo Ikeuchi, 61. Aoki then barricaded himself in his home.

One of the stabbing victims, Yasuko Takeuchi, 70, was found collapsed around 50 meters from Aoki's home, while the other, Yukie Murakami, 66, who is believed to have been taking a walk with Takeuchi and tried to run away from Aoki, was stabbed from behind.

After his arrest, Aoki told investigators that the women said "bad things about me."

During the standoff, Aoki, the son of a local assembly member who resigned following the incident, contemplated suicide but could not go through with it, so he handed a gun to his mother and asked her to shoot him, police said, citing the account the mother gave to them.

The mother took the gun, ran away and placed it on a road near the home.

According to the police, the suspect has held and renewed licenses for four hunting guns, including shotguns and air guns, since 2015.

Aoki was quoted as telling investigators that he killed the policemen as he was afraid they would "shoot and kill me.”

During the lay judge trial, the defense argued that Aoki was in a state of mental impairment despite the results of the psychiatric tests.

© Japan Today