crime

Man sentenced to life for killing 9-year-old girl in 2004 loses appeal

OKAYAMA

A 45-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for killing a 9-year-old girl in Tsuyama, Okayama Prefecture, in 2004, has had his appeal turned down by the supreme court.

The court upheld the ruling by the Okayama branch of the Hiroshima High Court on Jan 6, 2022, against Kunihiko Katsuta who has been in prison since 2016 for a previous crime, Kyodo News reported.

Yukiko Tsutsushio was stabbed to death after she returned home from school just after 3 p.m. on Sept 3, 2004. Her parents were out at the time. Her sister came home at about 3:30 p.m. and found Yukiko with multiple stab wounds to her chest and stomach.

More than 60,000 police officers worked on the case but failed to turn up any solid clues.

The case took a dramatic turn in May 2018 when Katsuta, in jail, said that he had killed Yukiko. Police questioned Katsuta who told them he saw Yukiko walking home alone and followed her.

Katsuta was convicted of attempted murder in 2016 after he stabbed a junior high school girl on a street in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, in 2015. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Katsuta was also jailed in 2010 for four years for assaulting several school children. He said at the time he liked hitting children to see the look of terror on their faces and told the court he had punched children on at least 70 occasions.

At the initial trial, the Himeji branch of the Kobe District Court noted in its ruling that Katsuta had developed an interest in animation while at high school and a taste for seeing girls' shirts soaked in blood, which later grew into an urge to stab girls.

