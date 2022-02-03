Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2002 murder in Tokyo

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo District Court has sentenced a 50-year-old man to life in prison for the murder of a 23-year-old man in his apartment in Tokyo in 2002.

The court on Wednesday convicted Naoki Kawase of killing Kentaro Narushima, a company employee whom he did not know, in his apartment in Adachi Ward on Dec 21, 2002, Sankei Shimbun reported. The case remained unsolved until Kawase turned himself in to police in 2018 and confessed to the crime, saying he couldn’t live anymore with his feelings of guilt.

The court heard that Kawase broke into Narushima’s apartment, beat Narushima with a blunt object and stabbed him in the face. He then bound his feet with an electric appliance cable. He stole the victims’s wallet and fled.

Police said Narushima’s fingerprints matched those left in the apartment.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Police said Narushima’s fingerprints matched those left in the apartment.

16 years after the murder, the guy turns himself in and the cops finally match his prints to the crime scene.

Just scratching my head on this one.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

6 DIY Japanese Arts and Crafts You Can Try at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #165: Customers Make Too Much Noise on the Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

Pivot and Grow Your Career in Japan at ZenMarket

GaijinPot Blog

Alternative Paths in Wakayama: Foreigners Making Homes in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 5 Shopping Districts

Savvy Tokyo

4 Life Lessons From Japanese Playgrounds

Savvy Tokyo

More Pay, Meaningful Work: Land a New Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

3 Lessons On Simplicity From Japanese Moms

Savvy Tokyo

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan 31 – Feb 6

Savvy Tokyo