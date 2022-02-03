Man sentenced to life in prison for 2002 murder in Tokyo

The Tokyo District Court has sentenced a 50-year-old man to life in prison for the murder of a 23-year-old man in his apartment in Tokyo in 2002.

The court on Wednesday convicted Naoki Kawase of killing Kentaro Narushima, a company employee whom he did not know, in his apartment in Adachi Ward on Dec 21, 2002, Sankei Shimbun reported. The case remained unsolved until Kawase turned himself in to police in 2018 and confessed to the crime, saying he couldn’t live anymore with his feelings of guilt.

The court heard that Kawase broke into Narushima’s apartment, beat Narushima with a blunt object and stabbed him in the face. He then bound his feet with an electric appliance cable. He stole the victims’s wallet and fled.

Police said Narushima’s fingerprints matched those left in the apartment.

