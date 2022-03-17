Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 7-year-old girl has appeal turned down

The Tokyo High Court has turned down an appeal by a 27-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for killing a 7-year-old girl in 2019 in Niigata City in 2019.

The Niigata District Court on Dec 4, 2019, convicted Haruka Kobayashi of killing Tamaki Omomo on May 7, 2018, and sentenced him to life in prison. Prosecutors had sought the death sentence.

The appellate court turned down the appeal on Thursday, saying there were no extenuating circumstances, and upheld the Niigata court’s ruling. Kobayashi's lawyer had appealed the ruling, seeking a shorter sentence, claiming there was no premeditation to kill the girl.

According to the ruling, Kobayashi hit Omomo with his car while she was on her way home from school. He then put her in the car, molested her and strangled her to death. Between 10:20 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., he placed her body on a railway track to make it appear as though she had been killed by a train.

Kobayashi failed to show up that day at the electrical engineering company where he worked and sent an email in the late afternoon saying that he was feeling unwell. He never returned to his place of employment, according to the company president.

He was arrested one week later on suspicion of murder.

Kobayashi, who lived in the same neighborhood as the victim, initially told police that his car "collided" with the child. But an autopsy found she had been strangled to death. Brown paint from Omomo's backpack was also found on Kobayashi's car.

Kobayashi emerged as a possible suspect from an early stage of the investigation as he had been referred to prosecutors one month prior to the murder over an alleged violation of the prefecture's juvenile protection ordinance after driving around with a female junior high school student in his car.

