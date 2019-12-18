Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man sentenced to life in prison over bullet train knife rampage

4 Comments
YOKOHAMA

A Japanese court sentenced a man Wednesday to life in prison over a random knife attack aboard a shinkansen bullet train last year that left a passenger dead and two others injured.

Ichiro Kojima, 23, had admitted to the charges of murdering 38-year-old Kotaro Umeda and attempting to kill the two women during his trial at the Odawara branch of the Yokohama District Court in Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo.

"The accused has shown no remorse and he cannot avoid harsh condemnation. It is reasonable to have him reflect on his criminal responsibility while serving a life term in a prison," said Presiding Judge Yuki Sawaki in handing down the sentence.

The ruling was in line with the request of prosecutors, who did not seek the death penalty in consideration of Kojima's personality disorder.

The accused underwent a psychiatric examination before his indictment and was diagnosed with the disorder, but prosecutors determined he was fit to face a criminal trial.

Prosecutors insisted the accused "committed a brutal random killing based on a selfish desire to spend the rest of his life in prison."

Kojima's defense team sought leniency, arguing he may repent if he is given the chance.

According to the ruling, Kojima killed Umeda from Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, by slashing him with a machete and a knife and severely wounded two women in their 20s on the Nozomi 265 train, en route from Tokyo to Shin-Osaka, while it was in Kanagawa Prefecture on the evening of June 9, 2018.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top Things to Do in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

Read More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Poor outcome. I hope Prosecution appeals this sentence, and the evil killer is hung.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Let's not forget the victim, whom I believe died trying to save someone else, if I remember the story correctly.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I just heard the accused yelled "banzai, banzai" for the judgement.

Give him life in prison, not the Japanese version (Life in jail means 18-20 yrs FYI).

Or hang him.

Because Japan doesn't have enough punishment.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The famous personality disorder defense. 1 count of murder, 2 attempted murders, all people he does not even know. No sign of remorse, but he's expected to repent in jail....ok

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hot springs

Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Restaurant Review

The Pig & The Lady: A Modern Twist On A Mother’s Classics

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #59: Son Will Never Live Down This Bath-Time Story

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

6 High-End Traditional Gifts You Can Give From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 21-24

Savvy Tokyo