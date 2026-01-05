Man served additional arrest warrant for attempted murder near idol events

A 30-year-old man was served an additional arrest warrant Monday for attempting to murder a woman in the second of back-to-back stabbings near idol events in southwestern Japan last month, police said.

The suspect, Naoya Yamaguchi, has already been arrested for the attempted murder of a man who was stabbed while working at an event for the Japanese female idol group HKT48.

The attacks occurred on Dec 14 at a Fukuoka Prefecture amusement facility that houses a theater used by HKT48, a group that is a member of the popular AKB48 family of all-girl pop performers, and a nearby stadium. HKT48 is based in the Hakata area of Fukuoka.

According to police, the woman, a 27-year-old part-time worker from a different prefecture, was stabbed in the back with a knife and sustained an injury that is expected to require a month of treatment. Yamaguchi is accused of intending to kill the woman.

Yamaguchi was quoted as telling the police, "I stabbed her in the back once. It didn't matter to me whether or not she died."

The female victim was visiting the Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka for a live event held by a male pop group. When she was attacked at the adjacent amusement facility, she was on her way to meet up with her friend, according to the police.

The second attack came about a minute after the man, 44, was stabbed in the chest in the elevator hall of a VIP parking area of the stadium, the police said.

