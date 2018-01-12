Man sets fire to room in Apa Hotel in Tokyo so he can go to jail

An unemployed 54-year-old man has been arrested for setting his bed on fire in his room in an Apa Hotel located in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward on Thursday.

According to police, the man, Koichi Takahashi, has admitted to the charge. Fuji TV reported that Takahashi started the fire in his room at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. He placed a newspaper on his mattress and set it on fire with a lighter. The bed sheets and pillow also caught fire.

The incident occurred at the Apa Hotel situated in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho district and prompted a temporary evacuation of guests and staff. No one was injured.

After setting the fire, Takahashi left the hotel and went to a nearby koban (police box) where he turned himself in. Police quoted Takahashi as saying he started the fire so he could be arrested and go to prison.

