crime

Man shoots medical worker; takes another hostage at home in Saitama

SAITAMA

A man believed to be in his 50s to 70s attacked three medical workers making a visit to his home Thursday night, shooting one in the abdomen and taking another hostage, police said.

With the standoff continuing into Friday morning, local authorities have decided to evacuate some 110 local residents and nearby elementary and junior high schools will be closed for the day.

The suspect, armed with a shotgun-type weapon, also injured the third worker with tear gas spray, the police said, noting that the one taken hostage sustained injuries of unknown severity.

According to the police, the incident started at around 9 p.m. when the three made a condolence visit to the man's house in Sujimino, Saitama Prefecture.

The worker who suffered a gunshot wound was bleeding from the abdomen when he was taken to a hospital. The worker attacked with tear gas spray was also hospitalized and remains conscious.

Police vehicles have closed roads near the suspect's home while news reporters gathered around the area.

Lots of questions — why were these three medical workers making a “condolence visit” so late in the evening? And how does anyone in Japan come to own a “shotgun-type weapon” and tear gas?

