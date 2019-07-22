Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man shot after pub fracas in Tochigi

1 Comment
TOCHIGI

A man in his 40s was shot after an argument turned violent among four or five men in a pub in Tochigi City, Tochigi Prefecture, early Sunday morning.

Police said the victim is in a serious condition but is expected to recover.

According to police, a woman called 119 at around 2:30 a.m. and said that a male friend had been shot. Police rushed to the pub and found the man collapsed with a bullet wound to the stomach.

The woman said the victim had gotten involved in an argument with a group of men and that one of them, whom she described as being in his late 40s or early 50s, had pulled a gun and fired it at her friend.

The group fled the pub right after the shooting.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Wow! In Japan this is very rare

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: 2 Couples In Trouble

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Survey Reveals Japanese People’s Creative Uses for Rental Cars

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #40: Growing Up Is Hard to Do

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Tenjin Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Summer Vacation 2019: Fun Places & Events In Tokyo To Take The Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Hiking

Yahiko

GaijinPot Travel