Man shot after pub fracas in Tochigi

A man in his 40s was shot after an argument turned violent among four or five men in a pub in Tochigi City, Tochigi Prefecture, early Sunday morning.

Police said the victim is in a serious condition but is expected to recover.

According to police, a woman called 119 at around 2:30 a.m. and said that a male friend had been shot. Police rushed to the pub and found the man collapsed with a bullet wound to the stomach.

The woman said the victim had gotten involved in an argument with a group of men and that one of them, whom she described as being in his late 40s or early 50s, had pulled a gun and fired it at her friend.

The group fled the pub right after the shooting.

