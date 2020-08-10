Man shot by police after threatening them with knife

Police in Fukuoka shot a 41-year-old man after he threatened them with a knife while they were questioning him at the entrance to his apartment on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:45 p.m. at a municipal housing block in Minami Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said they had received a call from the man’s relatives, who live in another prefecture, asking them to check up on him. They said he had been acting strangely recently.

When police knocked on the door, the man answered. As they were talking, he suddenly pulled out a knife. One officer told him to drop the knife but when he refused and threatened them, the other officer fired two shots, hitting the man in the stomach. The officers were not injured.

Police said Monday the man was in a serious but stable condition and will wait until he recovers before arresting him for attempted murder and obstructing police in the performance of their duties.

