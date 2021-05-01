Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man shot by police officer dies in Nagoya hospital

NAGOYA

A 47-year-old unemployed man who was shot by a police officer while resisting arrest has died in a hospital in Nagoya.

Police said the man, who died on Saturday, did not recover from his gunshot wound, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man was shot after starting a fire in a multilevel parking garage in Nishi Ward at around 10 p.m. on April 11.

When two police officers arrived, the man brandished a knife at them. One officer told the man to drop the knife but he refused and dared them to shoot him. The other officer fired a warning shot into the ground near the man’s feet but he came at them and the officer fired a second shot, hitting the man in the lower abdomen.

He was taken to hospital and charged with interfering with police in the performance of their duties. However, he never regained consciousness, police said.

Good shot that man. Probably saved his colleague’s and other innocent lives. The cops deserve praise in this instance, it’s a very unpleasant job but someone has to do it.

