Photo shows an area where a man wielding a knife was shot by police after he attacked another man and a police officer in the city of Kumamoto on Monday afternoon. Photo: KYODO
crime

Man shot dead by police after knife attack in Kumamoto

KUMAMOTO

A man wielding a knife was shot by police and pronounced dead in hospital Monday after he attacked a man and a police officer in the city of Kumamoto in southwestern Japan, police said.

Two police officers were dispatched in response to an emergency call at around 4:30 p.m. from a man in his 60s saying he had been attacked by another man with a kitchen knife in a parking lot following "a quarrel." The victim sustained minor injuries.

The attacker, believed to be in his 30s, inflicted three cuts on the face of one of the police officers. The 40-year-old officer fired five shots, four of which hit the assailant.

The policeman was attacked in front of a fire station around 400 meters from the parking lot. The attacker was arrested at the scene for illegally carrying a knife and taken to the hospital.

The attack occurred in a quiet residential area around 500 meters east of JR Tatsutaguchi Station in Higashi Ward.

5 shots?! More weapons training for Japanese police? Anyway, good outcome

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

The attacker, believed to be in his 30s, inflicted three cuts on the face of one of the police officers. The 40-year-old officer fired five shots, four of which hit the assailant.

Geez, more nutter on the loose.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japanese police have seemed to catch on the ways of Western society by quickly pulling out their guns and using them in the name of self defense, 1 knife vs the gun. hmmm, now it is understood why the US citizens won't give up their guns, makes perfect sense as to avoid full police excessive force and even the odds. 5 shots, really?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

5 shots but only 4 hit? Where did that other shot go? Wonder if the J-police are starting to behave like the ones in the U.S.....

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Don't I know why you guys are bad mouthing the five shots it's not like he was at a shooting range and the target was made out of paper the fact that he was being attacked the whole time and got five shots off four of which hit that's freaking excellent.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

And he's Justified using a gun because a knife is just as deadly at close range. Or is he supposed to wait to be stabbed or sliced a certain number of times before it's okay to start shooting

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Plus there are plenty of accounts of people being shot and not even realizing it and continuing their attack so you have to keep shooting until the attack stops or is he supposed to shoot once check and see what's going on again you don't have time to do that crap

0 ( +0 / -0 )

