Man shot dead in Gunma Pref; suspect on the loose

A 51-year-old man died after a shooting in an apartment building's parking lot in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, on Friday evening, and a suspect is on the loose, the police said.

Keisuke Kihara was found with gunshot wounds in his head and abdomen and pronounced dead at a hospital. Eyewitnesses said a man fled from the scene of the shooting.

Police are investigating the matter as a murder case.

According to the police, they received a call from a local resident, who reported hearing multiple gunshots at around 7 p.m. and said a man had collapsed.

The shooting took place in a residential area 2.5 kilometers from JR Kiryu Station. A 20-year-old college student said, "When I was at home, I heard a gunshot, and then another following a man's angry voice."

© KYODO