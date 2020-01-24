Man shot dead in Gunma Pref; suspect on the loose

A 51-year-old man died after a shooting in an apartment building's parking lot in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, on Friday evening, and a suspect is on the loose, the police said.
Keisuke Kihara was found with gunshot wounds in his head and abdomen and pronounced dead at a hospital. Eyewitnesses said a man fled from the scene of the shooting.
Police are investigating the matter as a murder case.
According to the police, they received a call from a local resident, who reported hearing multiple gunshots at around 7 p.m. and said a man had collapsed.
The shooting took place in a residential area 2.5 kilometers from JR Kiryu Station. A 20-year-old college student said, "When I was at home, I heard a gunshot, and then another following a man's angry voice."© KYODO
5 Comments
oldman_13
Gunshot? I thought guns were highly regulated in Japan.
sensei258
If he died of multiple gunshot wounds, do you really need to write that the police are investigating it as a murder? Duh
Chip Star
Highly regulated does not mean banned. Why would a gunshot surprise you in a country where citizens can own and posses firearms under stringent rules?
non party
May be the democrats and the global left want to accuse US president Trump for that?? And the fake media is ready for that.
zichi
There are illegal guns smuggled into the country and obtained by criminals and gangsters.