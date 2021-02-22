Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man shot dead at used car dealership in Fukushima Prefecture

0 Comments
FUKUSHIMA

A 37-year-old man was shot dead Monday at a used car dealership in Fukushima Prefecture, police said.

The wife of the victim, identified as Takeshi Sakuma, called the police and reported that he appeared to have been shot while he was talking on the phone. Officers found Sakuma collapsed and bleeding from his head in a garage of the dealership in Sukagawa on Monday night, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Sakuma suffered a gunshot wound in the head and police have launched a murder investigation.

A woman living near the dealership told Kyodo News that she heard loud noises including gunshots at around 6:30 p.m., with police and ambulance vehicles arriving shortly thereafter.

"I thought it was a traffic accident. To find out it was a murder is surprising, and scary," she said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

95％ of the times here it’s gangs and the likes fighting amongst themselves.

Getting shot with a gun is also a big message to others that they will take you out wherever and however.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Culture

A Beginner’s Guide to Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Afternoon Teas For Take Out

Savvy Tokyo

Four Ways to Insulate Your Japanese Apartment and Save Money

GaijinPot Blog

The Best TV Shows in Japan to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Oimachi Line

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo