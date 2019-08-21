Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man shot in Kobe in apparent gang feud

0 Comments
KOBE

A man affiliated with Japan's largest crime syndicate was shot Wednesday in Kobe apparently in connection with a feud among factions of the Yamaguchi-gumi organization in the western Japan city and surrounding areas, police said.

The man, believed to be around 50 years old, sustained three gunshot wounds. He was in a car near the office of the yakuza group when the suspected gunman opened fire and fled on a moped.

The shooting took place around 6 p.m. in Kobe's Chuo Ward as the victim was returning to the office. The location is a residential area about 300 meters away from JR Shin-Kobe Station.

Conflicts have intensified since a Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi faction separated from the main organization in August 2015. An additional group splintered off from the Kobe faction in March 2016.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Sasebo

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Laws that Benefit Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Travel

Shotengai: Exploring the Nostalgic Pulse of Japan’s Local Shopping Streets

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Landmark

The Tomb of Emperor Nintoku (Daisen Kofun)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Recipes

Recipe: Chrysanthemum Leaf Tea With Citrus

Savvy Tokyo