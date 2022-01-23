Man slashed at entrance to home in Saitama Prefecture

Saitama Prefectural Police are investigating an attempted murder in which a knife-wielding man attacked a male resident in his home in Yashio City.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Upon hearing the intercom buzz, the 74-year-old resident opened his front door and was attacked by a man who slashed him with a knife. The assailant fled the scene, leaving the knife at the entrance.
The victim sought help at his relative’s house next door. Police said the victim suffered a cut to his right hand.
The male suspect is believed to be in his 40s and about 160 centimeters tall and was wearing a black jacket.© Japan Today
5 Comments
Login to comment
Paul
Knife attacks are on the rise. Keep your eyes open or any weirdos hiding in the shadows!
Lindsay
There’s a lot more to this incident than is revealed in this snippet of an article.
Tom Doley
Another psycho lurching around.
snowymountainhell
Hopefully, the victim will recover from his “life-threatening” obviously defensive wounds yet “attempted murder”, according to first paragraph. Also, hopefully, the perpetrator will be identified quickly & brought to justice with an appropriate punishment for the crime.
snowymountainhell
Agreed, frequent ‘knife crime in Japan’ news stories here, in JT, @Paul 5:32pm and thus, “*Japanese public perception of ‘interpersonal crimes between citizens’ ranks ‘knife crimes’ at about *41%.”
However, available reported police statistics as late as 2019 show ‘knife crimes’ in Japan actually account for “*only 23% of all crimes**”*. These stats are provided for those here state often state, “nothing to worry about. Japan is a ‘safe country’.
Still, your call to ‘be wary’ of your surroundings at all times, and, as in this elderly man’s case, especially wary of ‘unexpected visitors’, seems most practical.
Source: https://www.statista.com/statistics/1264432/japan-crime-rate-by-offense/