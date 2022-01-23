Man slashed at entrance to home in Saitama Prefecture

Saitama Prefectural Police are investigating an attempted murder in which a knife-wielding man attacked a male resident in his home in Yashio City.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Upon hearing the intercom buzz, the 74-year-old resident opened his front door and was attacked by a man who slashed him with a knife. The assailant fled the scene, leaving the knife at the entrance.

The victim sought help at his relative’s house next door. Police said the victim suffered a cut to his right hand.

The male suspect is believed to be in his 40s and about 160 centimeters tall and was wearing a black jacket.

