crime

Man slashed at entrance to home in Saitama Prefecture

5 Comments
SAITAMA

Saitama Prefectural Police are investigating an attempted murder in which a knife-wielding man attacked a male resident in his home in Yashio City.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Upon hearing the intercom buzz, the 74-year-old resident opened his front door and was attacked by a man who slashed him with a knife. The assailant fled the scene, leaving the knife at the entrance.

The victim sought help at his relative’s house next door. Police said the victim suffered a cut to his right hand.

The male suspect is believed to be in his 40s and about 160 centimeters tall and was wearing a black jacket.

Knife attacks are on the rise. Keep your eyes open or any weirdos hiding in the shadows!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

There’s a lot more to this incident than is revealed in this snippet of an article.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Another psycho lurching around.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Hopefully, the victim will recover from his “life-threatening” obviously defensive wounds yet “attempted murder”, according to first paragraph. Also, hopefully, the perpetrator will be identified quickly & brought to justice with an appropriate punishment for the crime.

*- “Man slashed at entrance to home in Saitama Prefecture“ - nPolice are investigating an attempted murder in which a knife-wielding man attacked a [74yo] male resident in his home in Yashio City.- *

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Agreed, frequent ‘knife crime in Japan’ news stories here, in JT, @Paul 5:32pm and thus, “*Japanese public perception of ‘interpersonal crimes between citizens’ ranks ‘knife crimes’ at about *41%.

However, available reported police statistics as late as 2019 show ‘knife crimes’ in Japan actually account for “*only 23% of all crimes**”*. These stats are provided for those here state often state, “nothing to worry about. Japan is a ‘safe country’.

Still, your call to ‘be wary’ of your surroundings at all times, and, as in this elderly man’s case, especially wary of ‘unexpected visitors’, seems most practical.

Source: https://www.statista.com/statistics/1264432/japan-crime-rate-by-offense/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

