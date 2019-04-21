Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man slashed in apartment car parking lot in Niigata

0 Comments
NIIGATA

A man in his 40s was slashed by a man as he sat in his car in the parking lot of a building in Niigata City on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in Nishi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man told police he had just driven into the parking lot of his apartment when a man, whom he did not know, suddenly opened the driver’s seat door, and slashed his head, then ran away.

The man staggered to a koban (police box) about 70 meters away. However, the police were unable to find the attacker.

The man was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition Sunday.

The attacker is described as being 20-25 and about 170-175 cms tall.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate with Low Money Down: How to Get the Best Financing Terms

Apr 23rd (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Golden Week 2019: 12 Things To Do If You’re Staying In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Families

Japan’s ‘Shocking Images Of Parenting’ Twitter Trend Will Leave You Crying With Laughter

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

ALT

Vote in Your Home Country if You Live in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Sado Island Earth Celebration

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Travel

3 Simple Ways to Discover Japan’s Unique Food Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #27

GaijinPot Blog