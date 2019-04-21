Man slashed in apartment car parking lot in Niigata

A man in his 40s was slashed by a man as he sat in his car in the parking lot of a building in Niigata City on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in Nishi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man told police he had just driven into the parking lot of his apartment when a man, whom he did not know, suddenly opened the driver’s seat door, and slashed his head, then ran away.

The man staggered to a koban (police box) about 70 meters away. However, the police were unable to find the attacker.

The man was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition Sunday.

The attacker is described as being 20-25 and about 170-175 cms tall.

