Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man slashed, robbed on Nagoya street

1 Comment
NAGOYA

A 35-year-old man was slashed with a knife and had his wallet stolen while he was walking along a street in Nagoya on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. in Nakamura Ward, Kyodo News reported. The victim, who lives in Oharu, Aichi Prefecture, told police the assailant was walking in front of him when he turned around and slashed him with a knife.The suspect managed to steal his wallet, which contained 31,000 yen in cash.

The suspect is described as being about 180 centimeters tall and wearing a black hooded parka and black pants.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Crime is on the rise due to greedy price hikes

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Karatsu Kunchi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Motomachi Stone Buddha

GaijinPot Travel

Toyota City in Autumn: 5 Must-See Attractions

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Everything You Need to Know About Japanese Black Tea

GaijinPot Blog

Is a Japanese Language School Better Than Self-Study?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books To Read This Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Roses: A History & Growing Guide

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Tattoo-Friendly Onsens In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Educational Canvas

Savvy Tokyo

Shimin no Mori (Country Forest)

GaijinPot Travel

Tenant Fees To Look Out For While Renting In Japan

GaijinPot Blog