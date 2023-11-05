Man slashed, robbed on Nagoya street

A 35-year-old man was slashed with a knife and had his wallet stolen while he was walking along a street in Nagoya on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. in Nakamura Ward, Kyodo News reported. The victim, who lives in Oharu, Aichi Prefecture, told police the assailant was walking in front of him when he turned around and slashed him with a knife.The suspect managed to steal his wallet, which contained 31,000 yen in cash.

The suspect is described as being about 180 centimeters tall and wearing a black hooded parka and black pants.

