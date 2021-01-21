Man slashed while foiling burglar in Tokyo

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly broke into a home in Kita Ward and injured the resident with a kitchen knife.

According to police, just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Kei Echizenya, of no fixed occupation, broke into the home of a man in his 70s, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man was sleeping in the living room on the first floor. He woke up and was slashed on the face by the knife-wielding intruder who fled from the house. He was able to call 110 and give a description of the man.

Following the attack, a police officer spotted Echizenya in the neighborhood and arrested him after receiving reports of his description.

Police said Echizenya has denied the charge.

© Japan Today