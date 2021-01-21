Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man slashed while foiling burglar in Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly broke into a home in Kita Ward and injured the resident with a kitchen knife.

According to police, just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Kei Echizenya, of no fixed occupation, broke into the home of a man in his 70s, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man was sleeping in the living room on the first floor. He woke up and was slashed on the face by the knife-wielding intruder who fled from the house. He was able to call 110 and give a description of the man.

Following the attack, a police officer spotted Echizenya in the neighborhood and arrested him after receiving reports of his description.

Police said Echizenya has denied the charge.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel