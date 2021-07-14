Man slashes junior high school girl with knife in Hokkaido

A female junior high school student sustained wounds after a man slashed her back with a knife as she walked home in Chitose, Hokkaido.

According to police, the incident occurred air around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl told police she was walking along a street when a man on a bicycle bumped into her from behind. He then pulled out a knife and slashed her back, and then rode away.

Police said the girl suffered a minor wound and added they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the attacker.

On Wednesday, staff at a nearby elementary and junior high school urged students to be vigilant and travel to and from school in groups if possible.

