crime

Man slashes junior high school girl with knife in Hokkaido

6 Comments
HOKKAIDO

A female junior high school student sustained wounds after a man slashed her back with a knife as she walked home in Chitose, Hokkaido.

According to police, the incident occurred air around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl told police she was walking along a street when a man on a bicycle bumped into her from behind. He then pulled out a knife and slashed her back, and then rode away.

Police said the girl suffered a minor wound and added they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the attacker. 

On Wednesday, staff at a nearby elementary and junior high school urged students to be vigilant and travel to and from school in groups if possible.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

You can't use the I was drunk and couldn't remember or the I wanted to experience what it feels like to...excuses in things like these. Have this man arrested before he ends up killing someone. I wonder if the police would recruit volunteers with sasumata to apprehend this guy, I'd volunteer.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

He is not a man!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

These cowards and scum almost always target girls. I hope the poor girl recovers physically and mentally. She may never.

Catch him and lock the animal up. Forever.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

It’s always an old man and always a young girl. Sort yourself out japan

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Feed an automated drone with the surveillance video footage and let it fly over the area, and when the wild knife-wielding beast shows up again sniper it down. Finally for something that makes sense all that AI must be good.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I'm so used to reading "man flashes junior high school girl" in Japan that I had to do a double take on the headline.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

