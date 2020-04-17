Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man slashes supermarket employee after being refused product exchange

OSAKA

A man slashed a 73-year-old employee at a supermarket in Osaka on Friday after he wanted to exchange a plastic bottle of salad oil for another and was turned down, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at the Super Tamade Tengachaya store in Nishinari Ward at around around  8:55 a.m. Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man came into the store with the salad oil and said he wanted to exchange it for a new one. As it was already open, the employee refused.

The man started arguing with the employee. Witnesses said he became enraged, pulled out a knife and slashed the employee in the left thigh before fleeing from the store. The employee was taken to hospital where his condition was reported as not serious.

Police said they are examining store surveillance camera footage to try and identifier the attacker who appeared to be in his 70s.

The fact that he had a knife on him indicates he went there with the intent to injure someone if he was refused. No salad oil in prison mate!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A man in his 70s walking around with a knife. Wisdom clearly doesn’t come with age, once a loser always a loser I guess.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

