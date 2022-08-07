Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man sleeping on street arrested after head-butting police officer who woke him up

HOKKAIDO

Police in Mombetsu, Hokkaido, have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of assault and obstructing a police officer in the performance of his duty.

Police received a call at around 2 a.m. Sunday from a passerby who said there was a man apparently sleeping on the street, Hokkaido Hoso reported. Police went to the scene and when one officer woke the man up, he was head-butted in the face.

Police said the man, a company employee, was drunk and that he was sleeping on the street right in front of his house.

Police said the officer sustained a minor injury to his lips.

