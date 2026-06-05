Man, son fall to their deaths from apartment building; wife found dead at home

The bodies of a 47-year-old man and his 10-year-old son were found on the grounds of an apartment building in Tondabayashi City, Osaka Prefecture, on Friday.

Police said they did not live in the apartment building, NTV reported. Police identified the bodies as Junji Okuda and his son Ibuki.

Later, Okuda's 47-year-old wife, Aiko, was found dead at their home after having been stabbed. A blood-stained knife was near her body. There were no signs of forced entry or ransacking.

According to police, the apartment building manager called 110 at 4.55 p.m., and said a man and a boy were lying on the ground. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

After learning Okuda's address from his ID, police went to his house at around 6:55 p.m. and found his wife. The home is about two kilometers from the apartment building where Okuda and his son were found.

Police said they are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

© Japan Today