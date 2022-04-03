Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man sought after slashing woman he persistently asked to be his girlfriend

TOKYO

Police in Osaka said Monday they are looking for a man on suspicion of attempted murder after he slashed a 51-year-old woman in her apartment.

Police said they received a call at around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday from a man in which he said that the woman he lived with was bleeding from cuts to her face at their apartment in Ikuno Ward, Kyodo News reported. The victim, Minako Shiho, was taken to hospital where doctors said her wounds were not life-threatening.

Police said Shiho told them her attacker had persistently been asking her to be his girlfriend and that he broke into the apartment at around 11 a.m. Shiho told police she first met the man three years ago. They recently reunited about a week earlier, and since then, the man had been pestering her to date him.

The suspect is described as being in his 50s with a slender build and shaved head. Security camera footage from the neighborhood captured him leaving the area on a bicycle.

At the 4:20pm time of posting, published the name of the victim but NOT her known assailant ?

“The suspect is described as being in his 50s with a slender build and shaved head. Security camera footage from the neighborhood captured him leaving the area on a bicycle.” -

2 ( +2 / -0 )

At the 4:20pm time of posting, published the name of the victim but NOT her known assailant ?

Welcome to TopsyTurvy Land. Please dispose of your privacy before passing through customs.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Were they “reunited” or, just recently ‘reacquainted’ with the suspect ?

According to the initial article posted at 4:20pm, the victim lives with the one man who telephoned police and was also recently ‘reacquainted’ with the suspect after 3 years. Then, the suspect persisted in wanting to date and finally broke into roommate’s shared apartment. (Don’t want to presume they were ‘a couple’.)

“…told them her attacker had persistently been asking her to be his g/f and that he broke into the apartmnent at around 11am. … told police she first met the man 3 yrs ago. They recently reunited [?] about a week earlier, and since then, the man had been pestering her to date him.” -

1 ( +1 / -0 )

