Man sought after 2 people stabbed at apartment in Shizuoka Prefecture

Police are looking for a man who stabbed a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s, at her apartment in Hamamatsucho, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday night.

Police said they received a call from the woman at around 10:30 p.m., in which she said a man had wounded her with a knife and also stabbed the man with her, Kyodo News reported. Police rushed to the scene and found the victims, bleeding from knife wounds, in the 4th-floor apartment. They were taken to hospital, police said, adding their wounds were not life-threatening.

Police said the woman, who lives alone in the apartment, told them she and the suspect are acquaintances and that he was waiting for her and the man when they arrived home. The suspect fled before police arrived.

