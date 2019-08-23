Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man sought after wife found dead at home in Yamagata Pref

2 Comments
YAMAGATA

Police in Tendo, Yamagata Prefecture, said Friday they are searching for the husband of a 63-year-old woman who was found dead in their home on Thursday night.

Police found the body of Noriko Sato, a pharmacist, at around 10:20 p.m. Thursday after her elder sister contacted them to say she hadn’t heard from her in awhile.

The doors and windows of house were all locked when police arrived. They said Sato had several external injuries after having been beaten and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Sato lived alone with her husband Shigeru, who is in his 60s. He has not been seen for a few days and his whereabouts are unknown, police said.

2 Comments
Enough of the family killing family stories. Maybe you should create a family murder section separate from the crime section, so that we can read about other crimes without seeing this depressing crap.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

They'll find the husband later dangling from a tree somewhere

0 ( +0 / -0 )

