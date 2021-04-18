Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man sought over murder of 63-year-old brother

2 Comments
IBARAKI

Police in Tokaimura, Ibaraki Prefecture, are looking for a man in his 50s suspected of killing his 63-year-old brother at their home on Sunday night.

According to police, an 86-year-old woman rushed to the nearby home of a female relative and said her two sons had fought and that the younger one had stabbed his brother, Fuji TV reported. The relative called 110 at around 8:20 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Zenichi Nagayama collapsed and bleeding. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Monday the whereabouts of Nagayama’s younger brother remained unknown.

50 and 63 year old brothers still living at home with their mother.

It's a recipe for poor mental health.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If it’s not about a woman then it’s about money. lol

0 ( +0 / -0 )

