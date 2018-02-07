Man stabbed after argument with passenger on train in Osaka

A 34-year-old man was stabbed by another man he had been arguing with on a train in Osaka on Wednesday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 a.m. at Taisho Station on the JR Kanjo Line. Fuji TV reported that the victim had apparently been arguing on the train with an older man, said to be in his late 40s or early 50s. When the train stopped at the station, they both got off and continued arguing on the platform, station surveillance camera footage showed.
Police said that as they were descending the stairs toward the exit, the older man stabbed the victim in the stomach and then fled amid the rush hour crowd.
The victim was taken to hospital but his injury is not life-threatening, police said.© Japan Today
Disillusioned
Be careful people! Many of these commuters are on edge and many of them carry knives. I’m an everyday peak hour traveller and see many altercations. I saw one yesterday where a man in his 40-50’s started hitting and elbowing a young woman in front of him because he didn’t like the way she pushed in front of him getting off the crowded train. Many Japanese people are emotional time bombs. Be careful people!
SaikoPhysco
I'm starting to read a lot of "stabbing victim" stories now a days, how many people are walking around Japan with knives?
papigiulio
Summer hasn't even started yet. I think more and more people are becoming crazy, I too see more and more altercations lately. Gotta be careful.