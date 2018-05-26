Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man stabbed by stranger in toilet in Niigata building

NIIGATA

A man in his 20s was stabbed by a stranger after he entered a toilet in a building in Niigata City on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. in a toilet on the second floor of the Bandai City Bus Center Building, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim told police he had just gone into the toilet when a man came up behind him and called to him. When he turned around, the man stabbed him in the forehead.

Police said the two struggled and the assailant dropped the knife and fled. The victim also suffered a cut to his right thumb in the scuffle.

The victim told police he had never seen the attacker who is described as being in his 60s and was wearing navy blue work clothes.

