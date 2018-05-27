Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man stabbed in ‘izakaya’ parking lot; assailant turns himself in

1 Comment
CHIBA

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 21-year-old man in the parking lot of an izakaya (Japanese-style pub) in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. Police said the two men knew each other and had been drinking in the pub together, Fuji TV reported.

Witnesses said there were six or seven men and four or five cars in the parking lot at the time. Police believe the two men were part of a gang that had come from Saitama and that the suspect and victim got into an argument.

After the victim was stabbed, the others left. The victim was able to call 119 and report he had been stabbed by an acquaintance, before he lost consciousness.

The suspect turned himself in at Matsudo police station just before 6 a.m.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he was in a serious condition with stab wounds to the stomach. He has not regained consciousness late Sunday, police said.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

1 Comment
The quote marks around izakaya in the headline mean the editor thinks it's an izakaya in name only, maybe as a cover for something illicit? 95% of the quote marks I see in Japanese to English translations are used the wrong way. The italics and explanation (Japanese style pub) in the first paragraph are probably what the editor meant, but are still out if place in a Japan-based news site. I think we can assume that JT readers are familiar with izakayas.

In any case, the "Japanese style pub" definition has never helped anyone, anyway. As it is nothing remotely like a typical English pub.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

