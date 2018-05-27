Man stabbed in ‘izakaya’ parking lot; assailant turns himself in

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 21-year-old man in the parking lot of an izakaya (Japanese-style pub) in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. Police said the two men knew each other and had been drinking in the pub together, Fuji TV reported.

Witnesses said there were six or seven men and four or five cars in the parking lot at the time. Police believe the two men were part of a gang that had come from Saitama and that the suspect and victim got into an argument.

After the victim was stabbed, the others left. The victim was able to call 119 and report he had been stabbed by an acquaintance, before he lost consciousness.

The suspect turned himself in at Matsudo police station just before 6 a.m.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he was in a serious condition with stab wounds to the stomach. He has not regained consciousness late Sunday, police said.

