Man stabbed in Nagoya parking lot; suspect on the run

A 57-year-old man was stabbed in the parking lot of an apartment building in Nagoya on Thursday night, police said, adding that the assailant is still on the run.

According to police, the victim called 110 at around 11:30 p.m. and said he had been stabbed after returning home to his apartment building in Minami Ward, NHK reported. Police said the victim was intoxicated when they arrived at the scene.

The man, who had been stabbed several times in the abdomen, was taken to hospital. No knife was found at the scene.

Police said Friday his wounds were not life-threatening and added that they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the attacker.

The scene of the attack is a residential area approximately 700 meters east of Shibata Station on the Meitetsu Tokoname Line.

