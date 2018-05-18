Man stabbed in neck in Tokyo; suspect at large

Newsletter Signup Register / Login
TOKYO

A 48-year-old man was stabbed in the neck in central Tokyo on Friday night and the attacker fled from the scene, according to police.

The man was stabbed while walking near the NHK broadcasting center in Shibuya Ward around 9:30 p.m. Police said Saturday they are searching for the suspect on an attempted murder charge.

The wound in the man's neck is 5 centimeters deep but not life-threatening, the police said, adding that they could not find a knife at the crime scene.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Kanagawa Prefecture, is an employee of a video production company. He was attacked shortly after leaving the broadcasting center of NHK, which is also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp.

The suspect, believed to be a man in his 30s, wore in raspberry-color T-shirt, the police said, citing eye witnesses.

